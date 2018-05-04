Father’s alcohol addiction leads to his son’s death

Web Desk: A 17-year-old boy, M Dinesh Nallasivan from India was upset over his father’s addiction to alcoholism, so he decided to end up his life and committed suicide.

On Monday morning, he was found hanging from a bridge, with his schoolbag on his back. According to the police, he was the eldest of the three children and preparing for NEET.

He left a suicide note in which he blamed his father for his death. He also barred his father to perform his last rites. He penned, “Appa (dad), as you are a drunkard, do not perform my last rites. Mani’s (a friend) father will do it. That why my soul will rest in peace.”

In his note, he urged the state’s Chief Minister and Prime Minister of India to close down liquor shops in the state.

Boy wrote, ‘If the chief minister and prime minister fail to close the shops, my spirit will eliminate the outlets.’

Source: Indiatimes