FATA’s mainstreaming to be completed during NA’s term: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says the process of mainstreaming FATA will be completed by the end of the current term of the National Assembly.

Speaking in the National Assembly in the National Assembly this evening, he said consultations will be made with representatives of the parliamentary parties to this effect.

Giving detail of some decisions for the objective, the Prime Minister said Agency Development Fund has been abolished from today (Wednesday).

He said local bodies elections in FATA will be held by October this year.

The Prime Minister said during his visit to Miranshah on Monday last he met with tribal leaders and tribesmen besides other stakeholders.

He said it is heartening to know that peace has returned to FATA and people are carrying out their daily talks without any fear.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi highly appreciated the sacrifices made by security forces, tribesmen and ordinary citizens to bring peace and normalcy to the region.

Earlier, the National Assembly opened debate today (Wednesday) on federal budget for the next fiscal year.

Leader of the Opposition Syed Khursheed Shah opening the discussion said country is facing huge problems due to rising population and declining natural resources.

He said proper policies have not been devised to overcome the problems being faced by the populace. Criticizing the appointment of Finance Minister, he said his party rejects the budget as unconstitutional.

Opposition Leader said the government took huge loans and put additional burden on the masses of the country. Syed Khursheed Shah said parliament is a supreme institution and its sanctity should be upheld by all. He said it is need of the hour that all politicians make unanimous decisions on issues of national importance.

He said government has to pay 14 percent interest on circular debt each year which could not be managed over the course of last five years. Leader of the Opposition in Lower House of the Parliament said the budget deficit is widening. He said in 2013, debt to GDP ratio was 60 percent which is now close to 70 percent and above the legal ratio allowed by the parliament through legislation.

Syed Khursheed Shah said government claimed to give 184 billion rupees relief to the people but on the other hand it put a burden of four hundred billion rupees in petroleum levy and other taxes.

The House today unanimously passed a resolution against abusive language used by some Ministers for PTI women.

Speaking on the issue, MNA Shireen Mazari of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf said remarks by some politicians against PTI women are deplorable and such things do not suit opinion leaders.

Shazia Murree of PPP said the problem is of mindset. The women are being under-estimated. She condemned the remarks against women.

MNA Tahira Aurangzeb of PML-N said Islam gives high value to respect and dignity of women. She said Chief Minister Punjab apologized for remarks made by a provincial minister.

Ayesha Syed of Jamat-e-Islami said the stature of women is high in our society and we should avoid targeting them in our political statements.

Shahida Akhtar of JUI-F said woman is respectable in every role and her degradation should be condemned.

The House will now meet tomorrow (Thursday) at 10:30 in the morning.