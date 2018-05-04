Facebook to introduce ‘clear history feature ‘

Web Desk: Facebook will soon introduce a feature, ‘Clear History’ to offer more data privacy to users. This was announced in the company’s F8 Developer Conference. This feature will allow users to see which apps, websites and data to Facebook, and the company will let a user delete this data stored with the social network.

According to the company, ‘This feature will enable you to see the websites and apps that send us information when you use them, delete this information from the account and turn off our ability to store it associated with your account going forward.’

Facebook will then remove ‘identifying information’ thus ensuring that the social media network can no longer keep a history of the websites and apps one has used and these will not be associated with a particular user’s account.

Source: Indianexpress