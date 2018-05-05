Exercise to get rid of noisy snoring

Web Desk: Snoring is simply a noisy breathing during sleep. It is the most common problem among all ages and genders. In some cases, the sound may be soft, but in some cases it can be loud and unpleasant.

There are several ways that help you to stop snoring. But here is an easy exercise that can stop snoring instantly and works for 7-8 hours.

Open your mouth and stick out your tongue, put your index finger at the back of your tongue. Then press it slightly. Move forward your finger in a circular motion.

If an emetic (vomit) reflex appears, take a toothbrush and press this zone, this will decrease the emetic reflex. Then massage your tongue every 2-3 days and increase the duration and pressure. As a result of which, emetic reflex will soon decrease or disappear completely.

Watch video

Source: Brightside