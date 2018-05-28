Home / Editors Pick / Ex-CJP Nasirul Mulk nominated as interim Prime Minister

Ex-CJP Nasirul Mulk nominated as interim Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD: Government of Pakistan and opposition on Monday appointed former chief justice Nasir Ul Mulk as interim prime minister until general elections are held on July 25, premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said.

“No Pakistani can lift a finger (against) such a name,” Abbasi told reporters, seated next to opposition leader Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah.

The announcement ends weeks of wrangling between Abbasi’s ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Shah’s Pakistan People’s Party.

All the names that were put forward were reputable and it was a tough call for us, we hope that our decison will be acceptable to the nation and Parliament, Shah said.

 

Mulk, who also served as the interim chief of the Election Commission of Pakistan, will head a technocratic government until elections as the current government and parliament will be dissolved on Thursday.
The interim administration usually does not make any major decisions until the new government is elected, though it may be forced to act to shore up the economy amid a worsening macro-economic outlook.

Care Taker Prime Minister, J Nasir ul Mulk, was part of the 7-member bench (under the then CJP Iftikhar Ch) which issued injunction against the imposition of emergency on 3rd Nov 2007; upon petition by Aitzaz Ahsan.

 

 

