Ex-CJP Nasirul Mulk nominated as interim Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD: Government of Pakistan and opposition on Monday appointed former chief justice Nasir Ul Mulk as interim prime minister until general elections are held on July 25, premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said.

“No Pakistani can lift a finger (against) such a name,” Abbasi told reporters, seated next to opposition leader Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah.

The announcement ends weeks of wrangling between Abbasi’s ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Shah’s Pakistan People’s Party.

All the names that were put forward were reputable and it was a tough call for us, we hope that our decison will be acceptable to the nation and Parliament, Shah said.