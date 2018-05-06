Enemies sponsoring terrorist activities to sabotage CPEC: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal says enemies of Pakistan are sponsoring terrorist activities to create unrest and sabotage China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

This he said while talking to a private news channel in Islamabad.

He said foreign funded targeted activities against Hazara community in Quetta are conspiracy to create chaos.

The minister said work on fencing our border with Afghanistan is being completed on fast track as it is a permanent solution to stop illegal movement on the border.