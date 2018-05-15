Eight amazing uses of coffee besides drinking

Web Desk: Coffee is preferable to drink in many countries. People have it with or without milk, hot and iced. But this can also be used besides drinking.

Here is a list of amazing uses of coffee beside drinking.

Hand deodorizer

Coffee has a refreshing smell, so you can use it for washing hand as a hand deodorizer. It can remove garlic or onion smell from your hands.

Face Mask

Coffee can remove dead skin cells and provide an anti-wrinkle effect. Make a coffee mask by adding 1 tsp of baking soda to ground coffee, mix the ingredients well and apply on your face. Leave it for 20 minutes then wash it with warm water.

Fridge freshener

Coffee can effectively fights unpleasant smells in the refrigerator. Place a cup of leftover coffee in the refrigerator. It will absorb strong odors.

Anti-cellulite remedy

Anti-cellulite can be treated by mixing leftover coffee with some coconut oil. Apply it on your affected area and massage in circular motions for a couple of minutes. Rinse with water.

Hair treatment

Caffeine is a great remedy to deal with hair loss because it stimulates hair growth and makes your hair soft and nourished. Brew some coffee that can cover all your hair, apply to your hair and massage the scalp in circular motions. Leave it for 20 minutes and rinse with water.

Garden

Coffee can enrich and nourish your garden soil with nitrogen. But your amount of coffee shouldn’t exceed 20%. It will improve your garden soil and can also be used for your potted plants.

Furniture polish

Coffee can make your wood furniture shiny and clean. Rub over the surface of your piece of wood furniture.

Cooking

People even love eating coffee. Use instant coffee to decorate cakes and other desserts. You can use brewed coffee for cakes and cookies.

