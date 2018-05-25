ECP to hold parliamentary parties’ consultative meeting on May 31

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has planned to hold a consultative meeting of all political parties having representation in the parliament on May 31.

According to ECP, the meeting will finalize the code of ethics for political parties, contesting candidates, election agents and polling agents for upcoming general election, 2018.

The commission has issued invitation letters to the heads of all parliamentary parties along with draft copy of code of ethics for political parties and contesting candidates. The draft copy will be helpful for political parties for having awareness and preparation for consultative meeting.—APP