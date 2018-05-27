ECP to hold consultative meeting of political parties on Thursday

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain has accorded his approval to a summary for holding of general elections on 25th July.

The Election Commission of Pakistan had sent a summary to the President proposing July 25, 26 and 27 as dates to hold polls.

Meanwhile, Election Commission has planned to hold a consultative meeting of all political parties having representation in the parliament on Thursday.

According to ECP, the meeting will finalize the code of ethics for political parties, contesting candidates, election agents and polling agents for upcoming general election, 2018.