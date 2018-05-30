ECP says elections to be held on time without delays

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has made it definite that general elections will be held on July 25 without any delays for any reason.

According to ECP, elections will not be delayed due to delayed culmination of constituency delimitation. It is imperative to hold elections within 60 days of the completion of previous government tenure.

Earlier, Islamabad High Court had voided eight delimitations of constituencies on more than 40 applications. The court had declared constituencies in Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Jhang, Jhelum, Chakwal, Toba Tek Singh, Lower Dir and Batgram as against rules.—NNI