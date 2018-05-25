ECP reviews arrangements for general elections

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) held a meeting in Islamabad on Friday to review arrangements for general elections.

It was chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Muhammad Raza.

Additional Secretary of the Commission briefed the participants about preparations for general elections and members expressed satisfaction over progress so far made.

The meeting was informed that training of District Returning Officers has been completed and those of Returning Officers would be completed by first of next month.

It was told that training of presiding officers and senior assistant presiding officers would begin on 25th of next month and completed by 15th of July.