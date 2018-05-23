ECP issues final electoral rolls-2018

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday said that the total registered voters in the country had reached the figure of 105,955,407 with 59,224,262 male and 46,731,145 female voters.

According to final electoral rolls-2018 issued by the ECP, out of total registered voters 60,672,868 were from Punjab, 22,391,244 voters were from Sindh, 15,316,299 voters from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4,299,494 voters from Balochistan, 2,510,154 voters from FATA and 765,348 voters from federal capital.

The ECP said that in Punjab, the male voters were 33,679,992 while female voters were 26,992,876. In Sindh the male voters were 12,436,844 while female voters were 9,954,400.

Similarly, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the male voters were 8,705,831 while the female voters were 6,610,468. In Balochistan the male voters were 2,486,230 while the female voters were 1,813,264.

In FATA the male voters were 1,507,902 while the female voters were 1,002,252. In federal capital the male voters were 407,463 while the female voters were 357,885.—APP