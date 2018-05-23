ECP dispatches nomination papers to provinces

ISLAMABAD: Nomination forms for the candidates participating in upcoming General elections 2018 have been dispatched to all four provincial offices of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday.

According to sources, column about candidates details regarding loans, legal cases and dual nationality has been skipped from nomination papers while space to write tax details for three years has also been removed.

Not only this but columns related to education, occupation and defaulter have also been omitted as the form will only give the declaration to the candidates under Article 62, 63 whereas they will also provide oath of Khatm-e-Nabowwat (PBUH).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), FATA and Islamabad will get papers being published from Printing Corporation, Balochistan, Sindh and South Punjab will contact National Security Printing Press while papers from Postal Printing Press will be dispatched to the constituencies in Punjab. Approximately, more than 21 crore ballot papers will be published for the elections.

On the other hand, the Election Commission of Pakistan has prepared the polling scheme draft for general elections 2018.

The final scheme will be issued till June 22. The draft has been published by ECP on their website which contains the details of polling stations, number of voters and other information. The polling scheme is comprised upon 849 constituencies of national and provincial assemblies including those in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, FATA and Islamabad.

The polling scheme arranged by the district election commissioners has been forwarded to returning officers who will finalize it till June 22.—INP