ECP challenges IHC decision of banning new recruitment, development schemes in SC

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission has challenged the decision of Islamabad High Court in the Supreme Court to cancel its notification banning new recruitments and development schemes.

A divisional bench of the IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb nullified the ECP’s notification yesterday.

In its notification on 11th of last month, ECP had banned new recruitment and development schemes in any federal, provincial or district department from first of last month to ensure transparency in holding of general elections 2018.