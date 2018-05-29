ECP allots sword symbol to PPP for 2018 polls

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has allotted the sword symbol to Pakistan People’s Party for the 2018 general elections.

The Election Commission heard the case regarding the allotment of sword symbol for the next elections.

PPP said the application for getting the symbol of sword was submitted to the ECP so that no other could claim this symbol as it was connected traditionally with the PPP as it contested the elections of 1970 and 1977 under the leadership of its founding Chairman Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. Later, the election commission had removed the sword from the symbol list and denied the PPP to contest on its symbol of sword and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto opted for ‘Arrow’ for contesting the election and since then the PPP was contesting the elections with the symbol of ‘arrow.’

Sword was among the three symbols that were deleted from the ECP’s list of election symbols after General Ziaul Haq imposed martial law in the country after the 1977 general elections. The other two deleted symbols were ‘plough’ and ‘scale’.

PPP lawyer Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, in his arguments, said that the party came into being in 1967 and they contested the 1970 elections on the sword symbol. He said that sword was removed as an election symbol during the 1977 election and it was not mentioned in ECP’s list in 1985.

Estranged PPP leaders Safdar Abbasi and Naheed Khan had also filed applications for the allotment of sword symbol for the next election.

Abbasi said that PPP has contested four elections on the arrow symbol since 1988.

He said that Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Peoples Party – Parliamentarians are the same party.

Safdar Abbasi told the PPP counsel that he should submit an affidavit which states that the party will contest elections on the sword symbol. To this the PPP lawyer asked who was Safdar Abbasi to demand these documents.

The estranged PPP leader said that he wanted to settle the issue, adding that a similar petition has been filed by his wife in the Supreme Court.

ECP reserved its judgment after hearing the arguments of all three parties and later allocated the symbol to PPP.

It’s nearly after 40 years that the PPP will contest the election with the sword symbol.—NNI