ECP allots electoral symbol to 77 political parties

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday allotted electoral symbols to at least 77 parties who were clear of any objections.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf was alloted ‘Bat’ symbol, ‘Lion’ to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, ‘Kite’ to Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, and ‘Book’ to Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal.

National Party and Balochistan National Movement had filed a request for ‘Saw’ symbol. ECP assigned it to National Party.

Verdict was reserved over the allotment of ‘Tractor’ symbol requested by Pakistan Kissan Ittehad and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid.

The symbol of ‘Bull’ was designated to Pakistan Muttahida Ulema and Mashaikh Council, ‘Human Hand’ to Pakistan Awam League, ‘Pen and Ink’ to Awami Muslim League, ‘Lantern’ to Awami National Party.

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) has decided to contest the upcoming general elections with ‘Sword’ as its electoral symbol instead of its ‘Arrow’ one. The symbol was alloted them after their plea in ECP.

Meanwhile, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said that all-out measures have been taken to hold fair and free general elections in the country.

Spokesman to the Election Commission Nadeem Qasim talking to media said that ECP has completed its work simultaneously on delimitations after census and preparations for conducting the elections.

He said training of election staff, which includes Returning officers and Presiding Officers, is being completed.

The spokesman said that a monitoring wing would be set up by the ECP and monitoring officers would be deputed at every constituency.

To a question, he said that a new election act has been passed under which, statement of expenditures of every candidate would be scrutinized thoroughly.—NNI