Economically strong Pakistan imperative to fight terrorism: Sartaj

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Sartaj Aziz says economically strong Pakistan can defeat terrorism and extremism and ensure regional stability.

He was addressing a conference titled Dynamics of Geopolitics, Regional Security and Economic Connectivity in Islamabad on Monday.

Sartaj Aziz said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a vital project and guarantor of shared progress and prosperity.

He said Pakistan acts as a bridge between Europe and Asia, due to its strategic location and provides corridor for trade, economic and other activities in the region.

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission said economy of the country is emerging at fast pace due to prudent economic policies of the government.

He said relations between Pakistan and Russia are of vital importance and both countries are expanding their ties to boost economic activities.

Speaking on the occasion, National Security Adviser retired Lt Gen Nasser Khan Janjua said that Pakistan is a very peaceful country and want to coexist with everyone.

He said Pakistan is land of opportunities due to its geo-strategic location and it also provides connectivity. He said Pakistan will multiply the scope of Belt and Road Initiative by providing the largest connectivity.

Nasser Khan Janjua said that we have a paradigm of connectivity with all our brotherly countries. He said Pakistan is the one country which connects eighty-six percent people of the world.

He said as a nuclear state we have great potential and a bright future.—Radio Pakistan