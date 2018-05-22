ECNEC approves development projects worth billions of rupees

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) at its meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday approved phase three of overseas scholarship scheme for two thousand doctorates in different fields at a cost of 22.21 billion rupees.

The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

It approved 220 KV Mastung Substation along with 220 KV Sibi-Mastung-Quetta-Loralai Double circuit transmission lines at a cost of 14.15 billion rupees.

Modified PC-II for purchase of land for Pakistan Institute of Development Economics in Islamabad was approved at a cost of 3,519.47 million rupees.

In social sector, a project for the establishment of center of Neuroscience at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Islamabad was approved at a cost of 7284.802 million rupees.

The committee approved devolved vertical programs in health sector in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan at a cost of over 131,786 million rupees. These programs include national maternal, neonatal and child health program, national program for family planning and primary healthcare, national tuberculosis control, PM Program for Prevention and Control of Hepatitis, rollback Malaria program, National Program for prevention and control of avian, Pandemic influenza and blindness.

The meeting approved phase two of Sindh Barrages improvement project at a cost of 16.66 billion rupees. The project involves rehabilitation and modernization of Sukkur Barrage.

It also approved 4th revised PC-1 of Neelum Jhelum Hydroelectric project at an updated cost of 506.808 million rupees.

The meeting approved acquisition of land for Railway Corridor at Gwadar.

2nd revised PC-1 for construction of Drawat dam project at a revised cost of 11.76 billion was also approved by the ECNEC.

The meeting also approved revision in cost of construction of 184 kilometer long Faisalabad-Khanewal Motorway project at a cost of 60,823.66 million rupees.—Radio Pakistan