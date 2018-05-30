‘Durrani’s book is not a conspiracy but mere foolishness’, says Musharraf

ISLAMABAD: Former president Pervez Musharraf said the book by former spymaster Lt Gen (retd) Asad Durrani was not a conspiracy but termed it as foolishness.

Musharraf, when questioned regarding Durrani’s fate, said “let the Army decide”.

“I was surprised when I found out that former DG ISI and the RAW chief authored a book together,” he said.

Musharraf added that he knew Durrani as he was his senior and an instructor at Command and Staff College.

“He used to check our mistakes which was not his job,” the former president said.

He also claimed that he had removed the former spymaster as ambassador to Saudi Arabia due to his poor performance.

Referring to the Kargil operation, the former president claimed that Durrani had admonished the operation in the book as Musharraf was able to pull it off with reasonable success.

“He was senior to me and believed that I should have learnt from him, but I conducted the operation”, Musharraf said. “An army official should feel ashamed about bad mouthing the operation.”

He added that deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif had said that it would be a moment of joy when the Pakistani flag is hoisted in Srinagar.

While defending the Lal Masjid operation, Musharraf said that Lt Gen (retd) Tariq Majid was in-charge and had the Punjab and Islamabad police were also reporting to the officer and was aided by the Army and Punjab Rangers.

“One colonel lost his life in a bid to rescue the children. 13 SSG commandoes were also martyred,” he added.

Before concluding his interview, the retired general said that he was granted bail in the Akbar Bugti murder case by caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk as he was innocent.—INP