Disqualification case: Kh Asif submits written reply in SC

ISLAMABAD: Former Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday submitted written reply in the Supreme Court (SC) over his disqualification issue.

In the reply, Asif said that constitution or law doesn’t bar anyone to work as a member of National Assembly (NA), adding that major part of his income comes from private business.

Listing business as an occupation is not wrong, he said.

The reply further stated that no transaction has been made from Khawaja Asif’s bank account in Dubai.

Non-declaration of closed account is not unlawful, he added. He said that he mistakenly concealed the Dubai bank account details.

On April 27, the Islamabad High Court disqualified Asif from the parliament under Article 62 (1) (f).— NNI