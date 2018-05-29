DGs MO Pakistan, India establish contact, reviewed prevailing situation

ISLAMABAD: Director Generals Military Operation (MO) of Pakistan and India Tuesday established a special hotline contact and reviewed the prevailing situation along the line of control and working boundary.

They mutually agreed to undertake sincere measures to improve the existing situation ensuring peace and avoidance of hardships to the civilians along the borders, said an ISPR press release issued.

Both DGs MO agreed to fully implement the ceasefire understanding of 2003 in letter and spirit forthwith and to ensure that henceforth the ceasefire will not be violated by both sides, it further said.

They also agreed that in case of any issue, restraint will be exercised and the matter will be resolved through utilisation of existing mechanisms of hotline contacts and border flag meetings at local commander’s level.—APP