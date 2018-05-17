Home / Trending / Deaf man accidentally dies when he wants to live

Deaf man accidentally dies when he wants to live

-Metro.co.uk

Web Desk: A deaf man wanted to die, so he climbed a huge pylon, meanwhile he changed his mind to kill himself. But unfortunately, the man accidentally touched live wire when he climbed down.

Pic shows: Victor Jose Arroyo Gonzalez falling down. This is the tragic moment a deaf-mute young man fell more than 160 feet to his death from an electricity pylon when he touched live wires after giving up on his suicide bid. Victor Jose Arroyo Gonzalez, 20, had scaled the huge pylon in the city of Barranquilla in northern Colombia???s Atlantico department and threatened to throw himself off. But police officers and onlookers reportedly talked him out of killing himself and he had just started climbing back down when tragedy struck, according to reports. There was a huge flash and a cloud of smoke as the young man touched a live wire and he fell from near the top of the pylon. His limp body flipped around another cable lower down before somersaulting all of the way to the ground below as a crowd of onlookers screamed in horror. The disturbing scenes were captured on the smartphones of eyewitnesses in the Los Olivos area of the city. Mr Gonzalez had earlier been heard shouting: "I am going to throw myself off, I do not want to continue living anymore, I cannot cope anymore." He was declared dead at the scene. The deaf mute man was reportedly suffering from depression and had previously climbed tall structures to threaten suicide. Barranquilla, a port on the Caribbean Sea, is the only major city in South America that was populated before its formal foundation by Europeans. (ends)

A 20-year-old Victor Jose Arroy Gonzalez, climbed the huge pylon in the city of Barranquilla in northern Colombia’s Atlantic department and threatened to throw himself. Police officers convinced him to give up the idea. But when he started climbing back down, a tragedy struck.

As the man touched a live wire, a huge flash and a cloud of smoke was seen. His limp body flipped around another cable lower down. The onlookers captured the disturbing scene.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was suffering from depression and had previously climbed tall structure to threaten suicide.

Source: Metro.co.uk

