Deaf man accidentally dies when he wants to live

Web Desk: A deaf man wanted to die, so he climbed a huge pylon, meanwhile he changed his mind to kill himself. But unfortunately, the man accidentally touched live wire when he climbed down.

A 20-year-old Victor Jose Arroy Gonzalez, climbed the huge pylon in the city of Barranquilla in northern Colombia’s Atlantic department and threatened to throw himself. Police officers convinced him to give up the idea. But when he started climbing back down, a tragedy struck.

As the man touched a live wire, a huge flash and a cloud of smoke was seen. His limp body flipped around another cable lower down. The onlookers captured the disturbing scene.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was suffering from depression and had previously climbed tall structure to threaten suicide.

Source: Metro.co.uk