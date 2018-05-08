Crocodile ripped off the bride’s arms

Web Desk: A woman named Zanele Ndlovu, from Zimbabwean got her arm ripped off by a crocodile few hours before her wedding. She was attacked while canoeing in the Zambezi river above the Victoria Falls with her British husband-to-be.

Her right arm was torn off. Eye-witnesses said that the couple was in an inflatable boats, when the crocodile attacked their vessel and then the bride.

Her husband made frantic efforts to save her but was failed to do so. She lost so much blood due to her wounds. Later, surgeons hardly saved her life but unfortunately she had to lost her arm.

The couple got married just days after. Her husband Mr Fox quoted, ‘We were glad we still had our lives and managed to keep our wedding date, although we had to do with a much smaller venue. The celebration went ahead at the original venue but Zanele and I had to remain at the hospital.”

Source: Deccanchornicle