Court sends Ahad Cheema to jail on 15-day judicial remand

LAHORE: An accountability court (AC) on Monday sent former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General (DG) Ahad Cheema to jail on 15-day judicial remand.

An accountability court was conducting hearing of case pertaining to assets beyond income sources.

During the proceedings, the counsel of Ahad Cheema said that all assets of his clients were declared and on the record.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Investigation Officer (IO) told the court that important record has been recovered from the laptop of ex-LDA DG, adding that while the many transactions were made in the account.

He said that Rs250 million were paid to the Lahore Car Center’s owner. The IO further told court that Ahad Cheema’s brother-in-law Mansoor specially also booked a vehicle.

The anti-graft watchdog further prayed the court for physical remand of Ahad Cheema.

The court rejected the Bureau’s demand and sent the former LDA DG to jail on 15-day judicial remand.—NNI