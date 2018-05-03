Court resumes Avenfield case hearing against Sharif, family

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court in Islamabad has resumed the hearing of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference regarding Avenfield properties against ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family, Aaj News reported.

Former premier Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son in-law reached the court amid tight security.

Judge Mohammad Bashir of AC court began proceedings in which Nawaz’s counsel Khawaja Haris began cross-examining of the last prosecution witness and NAB investigation officer Imran Dogar.

Dogar has earlier recorded his statement in the court in which he clearly stated that the trust deeds which Maryam Nawaz submitted to the JIT were proven fake. He further added that, former PM was the owner of the flats while holding the public offices.

Nawaz and his family are facing three corruption cases in the Accountability Court- after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed references against them in light of the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Panama Papers case