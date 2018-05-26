Court orders parents to change their daughter name, find it why

Web Desk: An Italian court ordered a couple to change the name of their 18-month-old daughter. Court told them if they can’t think of a suitable alternative, the court will pick a name for her daughter. The name of the daughter is ‘Blu’, which means blue in Italian language.

According to local media reports, the summon issued to couple reads, “Given that this is a modern name based on the English word ‘blue’ and it cannot be considered unequivocally attributable to a person of the female gender, the birth certificate must be rectified by inserting another female name that the parents may propose during the course of the hearing.”

The court’s objection is based on a presidential decree, issued in 200, that states that ‘the name given to a child must correspond to their gender.’

Authorities were concerned name would likely to create a risk of gender confusion for thr girl in the future.

Source: NDTV