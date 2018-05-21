Counsel of Talal requests court to drop contempt charges

ISLAMABAD: Counsel of Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Monday once again pleaded with the Apex Court to express restraint and drop contempt charges against his client.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard a contempt of court case. Lawyer of Talal Chaudhry argued that the court can quash the contempt of court case against his client even at this juncture when it is recording evidence.

At this, Justice Gulzar Ahmed asked the counsel to forward his arguments as the minister had already been indicted on contempt charges. He said the statement of the accused will be recorded under Section 342 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which was recorded during the hearing later on.

Talal Chaudhry, however, insisted that his alleged contemptuous remarks were not made during a speech, but press talk, which he said was edited and misinterpreted.

The hearing of the case was adjourned till May 23.

On May 14, Supreme Court rejected the request of State Minister Talal Chaudry seeking two weeks extension to present his counsel.

During the hearing counsel of Tallal Chaudry did not appear before the court, Justice Gulzar Ahmed questioned Tallal Chaudry where is your lawyer? While responding to the question Talal Chaudry stated that his counsel was busy in Quetta in another case, therefore SC should grant two weeks extension.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed rejected the request and ordered Talal Chaudry to present his lawyer before the court on next hearing, Apex court adjourned the case until next May 21, Monday(today).

On May 7, Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Saqib Nisar had constituted a 3 member bench to hear the contempt of court case against Talal Chaudhry.

According to the details, Chief Justice of Pakistan has formed a three-member bench under the head of Justice, Gulzar Ahmed, Justice, Tariq Masood and Justice Faisal Arab will be the member of the bench.

Hearing of the case will be held on May 14, notices have been served to the Attorney General and Talal Chaudhry.On May 7, the contempt of court case against Talal Chaudry was adjourned indefinitely after the bench hearing the case was dissolved.

The three-member bench was dissolved owing to the retirement of its head, Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan.

During hearing of May 04, the minister’s counsel, Kamran Murtaza, requested the apex court to adjourn the hearing until May 7, which was approved. Later talking to newsmen outside the Court, Talal Chaudhry said PML-N is the party of the masses and always adheres to principles.

The Supreme Court (SC) on March 16 indicted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and Minister of State for Interior Affairs Talal Chaudhry in the contempt of court case.

Talal Chaudhry has been indicted in the contempt of court over his public speeches made on September 24 and 27, 2017. He, however, pleaded not guilty.A three-judge bench headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan also turned down the plea wherein adjournment of the instant case was sought till the detailed judgment passed in the contempt of court cases against PML-N’s Quaid Nawaz Sharif and Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique. —INP