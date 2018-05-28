Cops among 10 wounded in Naseerabad blast

NASEERABAD: At least 10 people including two police personnel were injured in a bomb blast in Naseerabad’s DC Chowk area on Monday.

As per the details, the explosion took place in Naseerabad’s DC Chowk area at the time of iftar targetting police vehicle leaving four people including two cops wounded.

Soon after the explosion, security forces reached the spot and shifted the wounded to near by hospital for medical assistance.

The explosion also partially damaged near by shops.

The security forces cordoned off the area and launched search operation.—NNI