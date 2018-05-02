Contempt of court: LHC summons Ahsan Iqbal on May 7

LAHORE: Contempt of Court petition has been filed against Federal Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal in Supreme Court and Lahore High Court (LHC) has summoned him on May 7 in contempt of court petitions on Wednesday.

Mehmood Akhtar Naqvi filed the petition against Iqbal, stating that he disgraced the chief justice in his recent statements.

On the other hand, full-member bench headed by Justice Muzahir Ali Akbar heard the case during which applicant Azhar Siddiq said that Iqbal criticized judiciary and used indecent language against the top judge.

He further said that Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) had on-aired his speech despite ban. He requested the court to launch contempt of court case against Ahsan Iqbal and ordered PEMRA to stop broadcast of such speeches.

The claimant also appealed to disqualify the interior minister under article 63, 64 and took back all the salary and other incentives from him that he received from 2008 to 2018.

LHC has summoned Ahsan Iqbal on May 7 in contempt of court case.— INP