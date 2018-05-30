Consider these 6 things while giving medicine to your baby

Web Desk: Babies and toddlers need extra parental care and attention. Especially, while giving medicines to them because even too little medicine can lead to serious side effects. Hence, unintentionally giving wrong dosage of medication to child is not safe for them.

Have a look at the 6 tips that should be remembered while giving medicine to baby.

Get all the info and details

Ask all the information from your child’s doctor about prescribed medicine. You can ask, what the medicine is for exactly, its proper dosage, side effects, or is it safe to keep it in the fridge etc.

There are many medicine that should not be given to a children like aspirin and cough medicines. Moreover, don’t forget to inform doctor about your child’s allergies.

Avoid using spoon from kitchen drawer

Spoons are of different sizes and are not precise enough to measure a child’s medication. Repeating multiple doses can quickly become toxic for toddlers and infants.

Use right tools

Use proper tools like medicine dropper, dosage cup, dosage spoon and oral syringe. Also check that the tool has measurements for the dose the doctor has prescribed.

Double check every time

Read the label of the medicine at the drugstore to check is it the same as the one the doctor prescribed and also right for your child’s age.

Follow prescriptions for antibiotics

Always follow the doctor’s prescription especially when it comes to antibiotics. Failure to take an antibiotic as prescribed can result in the need to resume treatment later and may also spread harmful bacteria.

Don’t hesitate to consult again

Even though your child is getting better, visit and consult his doctor again. But if his symptoms aren’t getting better, continuing beyond the recommended time limit won’t do him any good, then it’s a definitely an alarming time to talk to his doctor.

Source: Smartparenting