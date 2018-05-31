Complete harmony vital for development of Pakistan: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development has said Pakistan would strengthen and move ahead speedily if there is complete harmony among all pillars of the state.

Launching Citizen’s Charter at a ceremony in Islamabad on Thursday, he said it is responsibility of us all to play our part in reforming the system.

He said unfortunately bureaucracy today is not ready to take any initiative and as a result will not be able to catch up with other countries in progress and development. He said we will have to come out of this state of paralysis for the sake of the future of the country.

The Minister said as the Government is completing its tenure today, neutral observers agree that today’s Pakistan is much better than what it was in 2013.

He said the PML(N) Government successfully addressed major challenges of the country including terrorism and energy crisis.