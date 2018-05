KARACHI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Corps Headquarters Karachi on Monday and was briefed on security situation of the Sindh province.

The COAS appreciated efforts of Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) and other law enforcement agencies for bringing back peace and security in Karachi reviving economic activity, an ISPR press release said.

He directed for continuation of efforts to maintain the success and improve it further.—APP