COAS confirms death sentence of 11 hardcore terrorists

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has confirmed death sentence of eleven hardcore terrorists.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), three convicts have also been awarded imprisonment.

The convicts were tried by Special Military Courts.

The terrorists were involved in heinous acts of terrorism including attacks on armed forces, law enforcement agencies and the educational institutions.

The ISPR said the terrorists were involved in the killing of sixty persons including a member of KPK Assembly Imran Khan Mohmand.

Arms and explosives were also recovered from them.