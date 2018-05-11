CJP terms target killing of Hazara community as ‘genocide’

QUETTA: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has declared the target killing of Hazara community as genocide, Aaj News reported.

CJP Nisar, on Friday, heard the case regarding the target killing of Hazara community in Supreme Court Quetta Registry.

IG police and FC authorities and leaders of Hazara community were all presented in the court.

Chief Justice said, ‘I have no words to condemn the hapless incidents, what’s happening with Hazara community is a genocide, we were compelled to take Suo Moto notice of the incidents, we should ensure protection to the public.”

Lawyer of Hazara community told the court that, they had been experiencing target killing for the past 20 years but no one had been arrested.

IG Balochistan has also submitted the report regarding their killing, as following the order of court. The report tells that almost 399 shias, 36 sunnis, 344 policeman and 19 minority community had been targeted, in the period of six years.

IG stated, ‘Now the situation is much better, during the four months, nine Hazara and 28 Security forces were assassinated.