CJP orders investigation against ex-aviation head

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar on Tuesday directed the authorities to launch an inquiry against former aviation head Shujaat Azeem over his alleged mismanagement of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Aaj News reported.

A three member bench hearing the suo-motu case on devastating financial condition of PIA had summoned Advisor to Prime Minister on Aviation Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan and Shujaat Azeem to appear before the court today.

As the hearing commenced CJP was briefed about the looses that occurred during Azeem’s tenure. Azeem however denied the allegations leveled against him.

Justice Nisar however asked the former aviation head if angels ever showed up and took away billions of rupees then.

The court while ordering the NAB to file a reference against him and also directed to put his name on exit control list (ECL).

The CJP assured that those put PIA in harm will not be forgiven at any cost.

Addressing Abbasi, the chief justice remarked that the PIA did not suffer in his tenure, adding that we have received forensic audit.