Civil military dispute increased due to Dawn leaks, Marium Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Marium Nawaz was present in the accountability court in order to record her statement regarding the Avenfield Reference.

Marium Nawaz while criticizing the JIT rejected the JIT report and raise suspicion on it’s members. She said, “It was not appropriate to include the ISI and MI representatives, because 70-years-old civil military dispute influenced the JIT.”

Nawaz Sharif’s daughter referred JIT report as unacceptable and declared Supreme Court’s decision that gave right to JIT to probe the case as irrelevant and ineffective.

She said, “Including the representative of ISI Brigade Noman and MI’s Kamran in the investigating team, was not fair.”

Marium said, ‘Civil Military dispute increased due to Dawn leaks, Bilal Rasool’s wife is a supporter of PTI.’

“Involving Amir Aziz in the JIT was also inappropriate as he investigated the Hudaibia Paper Mills in the Musharraf era.”

Marium Nawaz said that the self-appointed report was submitted in order to tackle filed pleas in the court, therefore, it cannot be present in the court as a proof, SC had not asked to include JIT report as a report in reference, they only had asked to submit reference in the light of evidence.”