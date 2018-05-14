Chinese woman wakes up from coma after listening Taiwanese song

Web Desk: A 24-year-old, Chinese woman had been in coma for four months due to brain dysfunction caused by lack of oxygen. But recently, she woke up from coma after listening a song by a popular Taiwanese singer ‘Jay Chou’.

In order to entertain the woman, a male nurse cracked jokes and read entertainment news to her, eventually, he played the song hoping she enjoy it.

In response to the song, Chinese woman moved her feet and regained consciousness. She opened her eyes and then completed simple instructions from the nurse such as raising arms and legs and pointing her fingers.

Source: Deccanchronicle