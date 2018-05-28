Home / Ramazan Recipes / Chilled Cucumber and Orange Juice with Oregano

Chilled Cucumber and Orange Juice with Oregano

Web-Desk: A chilled glass of cucumber juice with hints of tang and hues of oregano make way for a lovely drink that is sure to replenish you after a day long fast. It will instantly dehydrate you and make you feel energized!

Ingredients

  • Cucumbers
  • Fresh orange juice
  • Sugar
  • Dried oregano

How To Make:

  1. Trim the ends of the two cucumbers and scrub the peels.
  2. Remove about half of the peels from each cucumber and remove the seeds if they are large.
  3. Cut the cucumber into chunks and put in a food processor or blender.
  4. Pour in 2/14 cup fresh orange juice and sprinkle in 1 1/2tsp sugar and ½ tsp dried oregano.
  5. Blend for at least 1 minute or until very finely puréed.
  6. The drink should be a bit thicker and slightly foamy.
  7. Taste for sweetness and seasoning and adjust as needed.
