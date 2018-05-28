Chilled Cucumber and Orange Juice with Oregano

Web-Desk: A chilled glass of cucumber juice with hints of tang and hues of oregano make way for a lovely drink that is sure to replenish you after a day long fast. It will instantly dehydrate you and make you feel energized!
Ingredients
- Cucumbers
- Fresh orange juice
- Sugar
- Dried oregano
How To Make:
- Trim the ends of the two cucumbers and scrub the peels.
- Remove about half of the peels from each cucumber and remove the seeds if they are large.
- Cut the cucumber into chunks and put in a food processor or blender.
- Pour in 2/14 cup fresh orange juice and sprinkle in 1 1/2tsp sugar and ½ tsp dried oregano.
- Blend for at least 1 minute or until very finely puréed.
- The drink should be a bit thicker and slightly foamy.
- Taste for sweetness and seasoning and adjust as needed.