Chief justice takes suo motu notice of Hazara killings

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar took on Wednesday suo motu notice of the targeted killings of the Hazara community in Quetta.

“Their killers are openly holding rallies,” the chief justice remarked during a hearing, noting that the Hazaras do not get admission in universities, cannot go to schools and hospitals.

“Are they not citizens of Pakistan,” he observed.

The chief justice stated that he will hear the case on May 11 in Quetta.

The Supreme Court summoned a report on the matter from the Balochistan government, levies, police and interior ministry.

“Hazaras are scared and have thus not submitted a request to the apex court,” he noted further. — INP