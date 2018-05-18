Chicken Pakora

Ingredients:
- Boiled chicken 1/2 cup
- Onion 1 small
- Fresh coriander 3-4 stems
- Garam masala powder 1/2 tsp
- Red chili powder 1/2 tsp
- Salt 1/2 tsp or as required
- Soy sauce 1 tbsp
- Ketchup 1 tbsp
- Flour (maida) 1/4 cup
- Gram flour (besan) 1/4 cup
Directions,
- Shred chicken into bite size small pieces. Finely chop onions and coriander.
- Now add this with all other above ingredients in a bowl.
- Mix it with little water. Make a thick batter.
- Add small portions of it with spoon into hot oil. Cook until crispy.