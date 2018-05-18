Home / Ramazan Recipes / Chicken Pakora

Chicken Pakora

pakorawww.jpg
Facebook
Google
Twitter
Whatsapp

 

Ingredients:

  • Boiled chicken 1/2 cup
  • Onion 1 small
  • Fresh coriander 3-4 stems
  • Garam masala powder 1/2 tsp
  • Red chili powder 1/2 tsp
  • Salt 1/2  tsp or as required
  • Soy sauce 1 tbsp
  • Ketchup 1 tbsp
  • Flour (maida) 1/4 cup
  • Gram flour (besan) 1/4 cup

Directions,

  1. Shred chicken into bite size small pieces. Finely chop onions and coriander.
  2. Now add this with all other above ingredients in a bowl.
  3. Mix it with little water. Make a thick batter.
  4. Add small portions of it with spoon into hot oil. Cook until crispy.
loading...
loading...