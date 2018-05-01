Home / Editors Pick / Centre, provinces take concrete steps to wipe out terrorism: Ahsan

Centre, provinces take concrete steps to wipe out terrorism: Ahsan

AHSAN.jpg

—File Photo

Facebook
Google
Twitter
Whatsapp

QUETTA: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal says the federal and provincial governments are taking concrete measures to eliminate terrorists and their facilitators from the country in cooperation with law enforcement agencies.

He was talking to Hazara Community members at their camp, set up near Balochistan Assembly in Quetta.

The Minister strongly condemned the killing of Hazara Community people and assured the protesters that law enforcement agencies have been directed to immediately arrest the culprits.