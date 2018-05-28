Cars take just 1 hour to reach dead temperatures

Web Desk: Temperature 71.1 degree is an exceptionally high, and if the human skin exposed to it, can suffer third-degree burns at such a high temperature.

The car dashboard rush to such extreme temperature if it is parked under the scorching summer sun for just one hour. It could kill a child with hyperthermia if trapped inside a car under these conditions.

A study found that small cars, if parked under the blazing sun for about an hour, can heat up exponentially and become fatal. Different cars take a different amount of time, but the small cars take shorter time to get extremely hot.

The researchers said, ‘Once a person is introduced into these hot cars, they are exhaling humidity into the air. When there is more humidity in the air, a person can’t cool down by sweating because sweat won’t evaporate as quickly.’

‘A person’s age, weight, existing health problems and other factors, including clothing, affect how and when heat become deadly,’ they added.

Source: Deccanchronicle