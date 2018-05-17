Can we brush teeth while fasting during Ramadan?

Web Desk: Ramadan is finally here. The main purposes of Ramadan are to teach followers discipline and give them a social consciousness.

Many questions regarding the fasting pop up in our mind. The most asked question is, can we brush teeth or use mouth wash while fasting?

The question is so controversial and there is no clear-cut answer of it.

Some believe that brushing teeth and gargling with mouthwash while fasting is fine as long as you’re not swallowing the toothpaste or the mouthwash.

Other some feel uneasy about the practice and prefer to brush with a finely-fibred miswak twig.

Therefore, it is preferable not to use toothpaste because it is too strong and may go down into throat.