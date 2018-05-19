Britain man’s body dissolves kidney after every 5 years

Web Desk: Kidney’s function is to clean our body, so it is very important for the survival. Kidney transplants are used to help people lead a healthy life.

A 37-year-old man Darren Ferguson from Britain was born with a blocked kidney and diagnosed with chronic key stage five renal failures. At the age of five, he got his first transplant. Since then, he has had to go through the same process every five to ten years.

Doctor said he was unlikely to have children. His family referred him as ‘Robocop’ because of the device he requires to stay alive.

Darren has had five kidney transplant and none of them have been removed since his body dissolves them. He has no idea about how many of the organs are still inside.

Source: Deccanchronicle