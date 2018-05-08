Boy’s anger takes him to flat’s fifth-floor

Web Desk: Kids are stubborn and parents have to deal with their unreasonable demands and tolerate their tantrums. Similarly, in China, a 12-year-old child climbed out of the fifth-floor the window and slept on the ledge.

He did this to teach a lesson to his father for scolding him. The father scolded him for being too lazy in getting out of bed. The boy got annoyed and took this action.

According to the Chinese media reports, the fire department was called to bring the boy back safely.

The incident was captured and posted on Facebook page.

Source: Indianexpress