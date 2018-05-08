Bilawal invites Imran to hold rally at Hakeem Saeed Ground in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday invited Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI ) Chief Imran Khan to hold his party’s rally at the ‘disputed’ Hakeem Saeed Ground that caused tension between the two parties.

PTI and PPP had remained at loggerheads over their planned rallies for May 12 at Hakeem Saeed Ground in Karachi’s Liaquatabad after both parties had refused to change the venue for their rallies. PPP had maintained that it had obtained permission from the deputy commissioner after submitting a request for the premises.

“PTI has shown such an appalling attitude. However in the interest of peace in Karachi, which we have fought so hard for, I not only ask my Party to find another location, but also invite @ImranKhanPTI to hold his jalsa at Hakeem Saeed ground,” tweeted Bilawal.

The PPP leader said Karachi was his city and his party could hold a rally anywhere in the metropolis.

PTI’s top leadership on Tuesday had said they will relocate their scheduled rally for May 12 only if PPP announces a new venue for their rally. The announcement came after PTI’s top leadership held a meeting at Karachi Gymkhana a day after several were injured in violent clashes between workers of both parties over the venue dispute.

“If PPP decides to hold their rally at a different venue then we will also change the location of our rally from Hakeem Saeed Ground,” PTI’s Firdous Shamim Naqvi said.

“We will not hold the rally at the ground for the peace and betterment of the city of Karachi,” he had added.

However, the PTI leader had maintained, “If PPP does not change the venue of their rally, then we will not either.”

Earlier, PPP’s Shehla Raza said all parties are free to hold their rally wherever they wish. “Karachi is everyone’s and everyone has a right to hold their rally wherever they please.”—INP