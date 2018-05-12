Bilawal criticizes MQM, PTI in Karachi rally

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday criticised rival Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) for what he termed their plans to bring back ‘politics of ethnicity’ in Karachi.

Addressing party workers and supporters in Karachi’s Bagh-e-Jinnah, Bilawal said that MQM did not serve the city in last 30 years and are now trying to win back the vote by reviving ‘politics of ethnicity’.

The PPP Chairman paid tribute to party’s May 12, 2007 martyrs and blamed MQM and former president General (retd) Musharraf for the carnage and killing of party workers in the city.

Bilawal said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was a new MQM and the people of Karachi won’t tolerate another Altaf Hussain in the form of Imran Khan.

“PTI tried to create a law and order situation in Karachi, but we foiled their attempt by allowing them to hold rally at Hakim Saeed Ground, but they ran away,” he said.

Bilawal claimed that the PTI leaders opened fire on the PPP workers and injured the party workers at the Hakeem Saeed ground a few days back.

Bilawal said that quota system was first introduced by slain prime minister Liaqat Ali Khan in 1948. He said that MQM had been misguiding people of Karachi by claiming that PPP was behind the quota system.

He said that people of Karachi are told that PPP is their enemy because it introduced the quota system but in fact, it was first notified by Pakistan’s first premier Liaquat Ali Khan in 1948 and last notification was issued by Dictator General Yahya on January 16, 1971.

“These elements are misguiding the masses. PPP and Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto made no new legislation about quota system. They have no truth to stand on,” said the PPP chairman.—NNI