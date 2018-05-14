Balochistan budget worth Rs 352.3 bln presented for next fiscal year

QUETTA: Balochistan Provincial Budget with total oputlay of 352.3 billion rupees for fiscal year 2018-19 was tabled in Provincial Assembly in Quetta on Monday.

Advisor to the Chief Minister on Financial Affairs Dr.Ruqayya Saeed Hashmi presented the budget.

In her budget speech, she said that deficit of more than 61.7 billion rupees has been shown in the budget. She said that the province would meet the deficit from its own resources.

She added that 27.9 billion rupees have been allocated in the budget for 1231 ongoing developmental projects included in the Public Sector Developmental Programs during the new fiscal year.

Similarly 1432 new schemes have been included in the PSDP and for this purpose, 67.1 billion rupees have been allocated. She said that 264.04 billion rupees have been allocated for Non-Developmental expenditures while 88.3 billion rupees have earmarked for developmental expenditures.

Dr Rukiya further said that livestok and dairy products are the main source of livelihood of farmers in rural areas. Thus an amount of 4 billion rupees has been allocated for promotion of this sector in Balochistan.

Rukiya further said that the government is trying to provide job opportunities in the province and for this purpose, more than eight thousand job opportunities would be created for educated youth during new financial year.

She announced that 10 percent increase has been made in salaries and pensions of provincial government servants in the next fiscal year.

She said the government is trying its level best to improve law and order situation in the province and to provide modern facilities to the law enforcement personnel. For this purpose, 34 billion rupees have been allocated in the budget.

She added that 19.4 billion rupees have been allocated for promotion of Health sector, 43.9 billion rupees for Education and 8.7 billion rupees for Agriculture sector.

She said 877 million rupees will be spent on subsidy on wheat.

Earlier, the budget was formally approved by Balochistan Cabinet.—Radio Pakistan