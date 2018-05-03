Attack over security forces injures two in Bannu

BANNU: Two security personnel were severely injured as suspected terrorists attacked their vehicle in Jani Khel area on Thursday.

According to security sources, security personnel were on their routine patrolling in the area when some unidentified armed terrorists opened fire at their vehicle.

The assailants managed to flee from the scene. Two personnel sustained severe injuries in the attack, injured were rushed to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) for the treatment, whereas security forces have cordoned off the area and initiated operation.—NNI