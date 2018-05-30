Attack on Afghan Interior Ministry ends after 10 gunmen killed

KABUL: Militants armed with guns and rockets attacked the new building of the Ministry of Interior of Afghanistan, on the airport road in Kabul, officials said.

The attacked was ended after almost two hours when 10 attackers were killed by government forces, a spokesman for the ministry confirmed.

The attack started at around 12.15pm Kabul time when an explosion occurred close to the entrance gate of the ministry. The explosion was followed by gunfire by attackers.

The Ministry of Interior moved to the new building last year – a building which is close to main military bases including the Ministry of Defense and the National Directorate of Security as well as the Hamid Karzai International Airport.

A spokesman for the Interior Ministry, Najib Danish, said according to their initial findings, one police force member was killed, and five others were wounded in the attack.

He confirmed that attackers were in military uniform. “The first explosion maybe was a suicide attack at the first gate but the situation is under control,” Danish told media persons in the first hour of the attack.

The roads leading to the ministry were closed by government forces. Residents reported heavy traffic in central parts of the city following the incident.

No groups so far claimed responsibility for the assault.—NNI